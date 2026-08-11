Bully Ray Explains Why CM Punk's WWE Rivalry With Kevin Owens Feels Different

A hotly-anticipated feud for Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk, ever since his 2023 return, has been with Kevin Owens. The pair have known each other since their days in 2005 Ring of Honor, and that history, and documented dislike of one another, is what "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray believes makes this Punk feud different from all the others. He said it's because Owens knew Punk back when he was Phil Brooks, starting out on the independent scene.

"Everybody tries to recycle the same s*** with Punk about him leaving and it never really hits, but there is a certain way to do it," he explained. "Kevin hit it from a different perspective without shining a light on it. He's kind of doing it in such a subtle way, that if he does shine a light on it moving up in this story, in this feud, I think it will resonate and hit home more than Drew [McIntyre] saying it. More than Roman [Reigns] saying it. More than Seth [Rollins] saying it."

He said it was interesting that on commentary, they mentioned they weren't going to talk about the pair's history, and he believes it will come up eventually. Bully Ray also liked the way Owens told Punk he was happy he didn't turn out like him.

"There's been two times in Punk's career where when I look in his eyes, I can tell that he knows that the guy standing across from him can get the better of him," he said. "Kevin is definitely one of those two. Punk gets this certain look in his eyes, where there's a little bit of hatred and concern, and it was definitely there with Kevin."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.