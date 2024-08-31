Kevin Owens On WWE Colleague CM Punk: 'We Have No Reason To Talk. We're Not Friends'

When CM Punk made his return to WWE following his firing from AEW at Survivor Series 2023, there were rumors swirling about stars backstage who were not thrilled by Punk's reemergence. One of those stars was Kevin Owens, who has previously had issues with Punk, going back to when the two were in ROH. Before his big Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin on Saturday, Owens was once again asked about his relationship with the "Straight Edge Superstar" by the Daily Mail. While Owens usually tells it like it is, he was reluctant to speak too much on their lack of relationship.

"We never talk," Owens told the outlet. "We have no reason to talk. We're not friends. We're not, we don't, you know, we're just not, I don't know. We have no reason to talk. If we work together, we will talk, but just not a thing we do."

One of Punk's first televised backstage interactions following his Survivor Series return featured Owens, where Punk inquired about "WWE Raw" General Manager Nick Aldis' locker room, and Owens just laughed in Punk's face, clearly unhappy to see him. Owens previously said in an interview shortly after Punk's return that the two "aren't each other's type of people." Owens said there's an obligation for them to say hello if they're within a close proximity to each other, but that's the extent of their relationship, and he said "it's perfectly fine." Punk and Owens will both compete at Bash in Berlin on Saturday. Owens will look to dethrone Rhodes, while Punk will take on arch nemesis Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match.

