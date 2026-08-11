AJ Styles Comments On Kevin Owens Returning To The Ring At WWE SummerSlam 2026

Retired WWE star AJ Styles is elated to see Kevin Owens back in the ring and disclosed that he had an inkling that his return was happening.

Owens' return at SummerSlam, where he faced and defeated Sami Zayn, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender for the world title, was a surprise to many, but seemingly not to Styles. "The Phenomenal One" spoke on "The AJ Styles Show" that he had a clue that Owens would return from his nasty neck injury after seeing him train at the WWE Performance Center.

"Well, I knew something was going to happen because I seen a sweaty Kevin Owens at the Performance Center. So, I didn't say anything. I was like, 'Oh!' when I saw him, so I was like, 'Something must be going on.' So, I'm super happy for him that he got the opportunity to get back in the ring and do what he does best. That the neck issue is still, I'm sure, always going to be an issue, but he's got it under control and is ready to freaking kill it," the Hall of Famer remarked.

Owens seemed like he hadn't missed a beat in his return match and went all out right from the get-go, landing sentons and Swanton Bombs on his opponents. Styles was happy to see the incredible offense from "The Prizefighter," claiming that wrestlers like Owens, who throw caution to the wind, are the ones he loves.

"I love guys like that. They go, 'Listen, if I'm gonna break it or I'm gonna have a problem with it, we're gonna find out.' He's got one gear. Those are my kind of people," added Styles.

Owens will get a shot at CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship at the August 21, 2026 edition of "WWE SmackDown," which will be held in Owens' home country of Canada.