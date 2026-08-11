WWE's Ethan Page Says He's 'Ready To Exit The Lucha Universe' After Key Wins

Ethan Page has gloated about beating all the top luchadors in WWE and is ready to challenge and beat other stars in the promotion.

Page, since being called up to the main roster, has been in feuds with luchadors like Penta, Dragon Lee, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The former AEW star has gotten the better of Mysterio and Lee, while beating Penta in a tag team match but losing to him in singles clashes. It seems that Page is now keen to move on from WWE's luchadors, having faced them in both WWE and its sister Mexican promotion, AAA.

"He's [Rey Mysterio] the greatest luchador of all time. I've pinned him," began Page in his interview with "The Wrestling Classic." "Everybody says Penta is the next one. Pinned him on Monday Night Raw. Pinned Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw. And then that pet dragon that Rey has — Dragon Lee. He thinks he's the next one. Beat him, too. So, I think I'm ready to exit the Lucha universe. I've beaten AAA. You know what it is, though? I did so well in AAA. They're obviously just going with the flow here. Keeping that mix of talent coming through. Look, everyone loves to watch Ethan Page beat up a luchador."

The former NXT Champion featured the last time in AAA in February, losing the Rey de Reyes 2026 qualifying match to El Grande Americano, which was his final appearance on the brand. Page, over the last few weeks, has teamed with Rusev, while also feuding with another star who was called up from "WWE NXT," Je'Von Evans.