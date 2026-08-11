Greg Gagne Didn't Believe Former OVW Trainee CM Punk Would Succeed In WWE

Former wrestler and trainer Greg Gagne has discussed his early impressions of CM Punk as a wrestler and why he never thought the Undisputed WWE Champion would make it big in wrestling.

Gagne first encountered Punk — and Cody Rhodes — while overseeing a training camp in OVW, which was WWE's developmental territory at the time. He said in an interview with "Busted Open" that he didn't see the talent Punk possessed.

"I worked with CM Punk, I worked with Cody Rhodes. Yeah, they were down in OVW in Louisville. And they sent me down there and I was down there for maybe 3 or 4 months and I worked with both of them and, you know, I honestly, at that time, I couldn't see CM Punk really making it," said Gagne.

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, said that Punk's rebellious attitude would've resonated with the kind of audience he worked in front of in ECW, but perhaps didn't think it would work for someone from Minnesota like Gagne. Gagne stated that he eventually understood Punk's character but had reservations despite the talent Punk had. On the other hand, Gagne felt that Rhodes was a natural talent.

"I finally got through to him after a few weeks, but at first I just [thought], he's got a lot of ability, but I didn't know if it would really evolve into what it has. I couldn't see it in him, and I can usually pick those out pretty good. Cody was a natural, but I worked with him, and look where they are now," Gagne added.

Punk debuted on WWE television on ECW in 2006 and quickly found success, winning the ECW Championship before moving on to bigger things on the main roster, while Rhodes — whom Gagne saw more potential in — had to take a long and arduous route to becoming a world champion.