Joe Gacy Credits Shawn Michaels For WWE NXT Character, Says Vince McMahon Intervened

Despite pulling Gacy, McMahon later watched the promo and loved it, so the former WWE Chairman changed his mind. Following this, a backstage segment was quickly put together, and according to Gacy, McMahon was impressed by his promo. "I think from that point on, there was nothing this company was ever going to give me that would stress me out ever again, because that was the most stressful time I think I ever had there," he admitted.

Gacy then opened up about his character's planned evolution. "They wanted to give me a group, which — they came up with the name Schism," he recalled. "So it originally was supposed to be me and there was another guy there — Parker Boudreaux, who was Harland at the time — and it was supposed to be us, and for me — they told me I was going to do a group — so, I was pitching for more of like a Straight Edge Society type of group."

Schism would eventually end up being Gacy and the Grizzled Young Veterans before Simone Johnson (Ava Rayne) joined, and the group took on a darker edge. Gacy recalled doing a storyline with the group ChaseU, which was his favorite thing Schism did. "And then – behind-the-scenes stuff – GYV decided to part ways with the company," he further recalled, recounting that GYV gave him a heads-up, but this opened him up to something even greater. "I think that's almost around the time the Wyatt Sicks stuff really started being talked about, like, in creative and management."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.