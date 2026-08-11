WWE's AJ Styles Reveals Conditions Under Which He'd Return To The Ring

Since he was retired by GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble this past January, AJ Styles has been adamant about not getting back in the ring anytime soon and focusing on being a talent scout in WWE. However, Styles has never shut down the possibility of coming out of retirement, stating that he would lace up his boots if it meant teaming with one of his sons, both of whom aspire to be professional wrestlers. Styles' second oldest son, Avery Jones, just made his wrestling debut this past June at an indie event, but according to the former WWE star, one of his sons would need to compete on a major show for him to consider the option of stepping back in the ring.

"How long is it going to take my son or sons to get in the position where I'm able to do the show with them that matters? If it doesn't matter, I'm going to be honest with you, I'm probably not going to come back for an indie show. I mean, even if it's to wrestle with my boys, I'm probably not going to do that," he explained on "The AJ Styles Show." "I don't mind being a special guest, like a manager kind of thing, but if I do come back, hopefully I'm not 60 and it's on a big show. What father wouldn't want to come back and tag with his sons? So I don't know if that opportunity will come because it depends how long it's going to take 'em."

Jones made his debut at a Squared Circle Action event in Royston, Georgia where he wrestled under the name Avery Styles and defeated Ashton Martin using his father's iconic finisher, the Styles Clash.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.