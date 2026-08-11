Chris Jericho Elaborates On Decision To Remain With AEW

When Chris Jericho's AEW contract expired in late 2025, many fans assumed he would make his way back to WWE to embark on the final leg of his career, but that wasn't the case. Instead, he would keep people guessing throughout the start of 2026 and Jericho eventually re-emerged on "AEW Dynamite" in April, almost a year to the day from his last match in the company against Bandido at AEW Dynasty 2025.

There have been a number of rumors as to why Jericho decided to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling, but during a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," the inaugural AEW Men's World Champion admitted that being part of AEW since the beginning played a part in his decision to stay put.

"You weigh your options, but I helped start AEW. I have a stake in the game you know? And there's something special about that you know? I didn't help start WWE, I didn't help start New Japan Pro Wrestling, or CMLL, or ECW, or WCW, or any of those places that I worked in the past, I helped start AEW. So it was a big risk for me to go there if you remember. Like there was no guarantees, there were people that said we were going to be out of business in three or four months or six months, and here we are six years later and it's gone the opposite direction."

Jericho explained that seeing AEW grow over the time he's been there is something he takes great pride in and is extremely proud to be a part of AEW. He also stated sticking with the company he helped create is another feather in the cap of his legacy, as it shows that he stuck to his guns and didn't abandon ship when an opportunity arose.