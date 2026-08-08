Chris Jericho Reveals Whether He Considered WWE Return Before Renewing AEW Contract

Several months after he returned at an "AEW Dynamite" episode in Winnipeg, Chris Jericho is firmly entrenched in AEW once again. But it wasn't that long ago that it seemed like Jericho's time with AEW had come to an end, with a return to WWE heavily speculated on and even expected. So how close did Jericho come to jumping? It's a question he was asked during an interview with "Beef Vegan" and Jericho didn't give too much away, suggesting he had considered places outside of AEW while also talking up how important the promotion was to him.

"I mean...you know, you weigh all your options, you know?" Jericho said. "But I have skin in the game with AEW. I helped create AEW, and I was never gone. I just was off TV for awhile while we figured out some stuff. But you know, basically just ended one contract and went straight to the other one. When you're at a place...I like Tony Khan as a boss, I like AEW as a company, I like the growth that we've done, and I helped start the company, you know?

"So I'll always have, like I mentioned, skin in the game. WWE existed before I was there and it'll exist I was there, and of course AEW will exist after I was there too. But it didn't exist before I was there. So you know, it was...more exciting to be with the company that I helped create."

There's been plenty of eventful moments for Jericho since his return, including teaming with The Elite and Hurt Syndicate to win Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing, and a violent feud with Tommaso Ciampa. The two currently have one win apiece against each other, with Ciampa defeating Jericho on "Dynamite" in July before Jericho, donning his Painmaker persona, got revenge on Ciampa in a wild no holds barred match at AEW Redemption.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Beef Vegan" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription