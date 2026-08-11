WWE's Cody Rhodes Weighs In On Avery Styles Controversy After Old Photo Surfaces

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday, after an old photo of himself helping sweep up a ring in his earlier days emerged amongst the ongoing conversation about Avery Styles, the son of WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles. The now days-old discussion across the internet wrestling community stems from GCW star Arik Cannon, who criticized the younger Styles on X (formerly Twitter) for not helping set up the venue ahead of his recent GCW match.

Continuing his argument on Monday, after both AJ and GCW owner Brett Lauderdale responded, Cannon posted the photo of Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" quoted the post, and said "no shade intended" toward Cannon, but offered his outlook on the situation.

"Avery is 19. His Father was paying dues and making sacrifices throughout that young man's youth that some people may never understand," Rhodes posted. "When you're the family holding down the fort. To simplify...he already set up the fn' chairs."

Cannon has yet to respond to Rhodes, as of this writing. Avery faced off against Marcus Mathers in a loss at GCW Rude Awakening in Minneapolis, the event that sparked the ongoing social media debate.

Arik my friend no shade intended, but my outlook... Avery is 19. His Father was paying dues and making sacrifices throughout that young man's youth that some people may never understand. When you're the family holding down the fort. To simplify...he already set up the fn' chairs https://t.co/SEMIN4h3E5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 11, 2026

The original post riled up the WWE Hall of Famer, who came to his son's defense, also on X, and stated Avery was paid to wrestle, not help set up and take down the ring. Lauderdale attempted not to take sides, writing that he respects both Cannon and AJ. He said Avery is a teenager who should be offered some grace, like any other teenager, as he continues to learn and grow in his career.