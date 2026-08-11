GCW's Brett Lauderdale Comments On Recent Controversy Involving Son Of WWE's AJ Styles

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has defended AJ Styles' son Avery following criticism from GCW star Arik Cannon after his recent GCW match.

Cannon called out Avery on social media for not helping set up the venue, which riled up the "Phenomenal One," and Styles came to his son's defense, stating that he was paid to wrestle, not set up chairs. Lauderdale has waded into the conversation, but without taking sides.

"I respect Arik Cannon & I respect AJ Styles. Regardless of which side of this situation you're on... Avery Styles is a kid and he deserves the same grace that would be afforded to any other *teenager* being thrown in to the deep end at this early stage in his career (and LIFE)," Lauderdale said on X. "He's gonna make mistakes along the way just as all rookies in this business will, but the difference is he will be held to a higher standard because of who his dad is. From talking to Avery personally, I'm certain he's going to learn from them all and continue to grow on his journey."

Avery faced off against Marcus Mathers and lost to the former WWE EVOLVE star at the GCW Rude Awakening show in Minneapolis. AJ Styles seems to think highly of his son, recently stating that Avery is far better than him as a wrestler, but believes that he's not yet ready to be signed by WWE and wrestle there.