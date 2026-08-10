Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 8/10/2026

"The Mad King" is back on our screens, and after just one match, Eddie Kingston has got people talking.

When AEW announced the Continental Cup at the end of last month, I was hopeful of a few surprises when it came to the 16 men involved. The company has such a deep midcard that it wasn't going to be the end of the world if Tony Khan just stuck to the guys who have been the core of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" throughout 2026, but it's always nice to get a few curveballs thrown in the mix, and Kingston was the biggest by far.

Spending nearly all of this year either in Ring of Honor or on the indies, Kingston has lost a step compared to what he was like before his catastrophic leg injury in 2024. He wasn't the most agile guy in the world, but that spring in his step that he had through the inaugural Continental Classic tournament in 2023 was gone when he returned last year, so throwing him in the Continental Cup felt like more of a legacy move than anything. But those who have been fans of Kingston for many years held out hope that he could produce something in the first round, regardless of whether he won or not, to show us that he still had what it took to compete on the biggest stage, and that's exactly what happened.

If you haven't watched his match from the August 8 episode of "AEW Collision" against Jake Doyle, do yourself a favor and watch it. It's one of the hardest-hitting matches you will find anywhere, and you can literally see Kingston trying with everything he has to keep up the pace. That's what makes this incarnation of Kingston so endearing — he's real. He knows more than anyone that he's not what he used to be, but he's using the strength of the fans and whatever he has built up inside of him to power on through, and now I'm sitting here thinking that the rest of the field needs to step aside because Kingston vs. Jon Moxley at Wembley Stadium is something I want to see. Kingston has got me this fired up after a single outing, and that's why he is a winner for me.

Is he the most in-shape? No, but look at Dusty Rhodes or Kevin Owens. Is he the most athletic? No, but look at Terry Funk or CM Punk. Is he someone who is reaching the point of being impossible to route against? Absolutely, and it's great to see "The Mad King" back in AEW, so let's enjoy him while we still can!

Written by Sam Palmer