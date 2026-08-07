Becky Lynch Promo Line Edited Out Of WWE Raw Was Reportedly Scripted

This past Monday, Becky Lynch returned to "WWE Raw" and cut a fiery promo on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, as "The Man" claimed that she intends on winning the title in the near future. Lynch poked fun at Morgan's lack of title defenses and stated that she's had the worst championship reign of all-time, but one of her more insulting lines from the promo has been reportedly removed from "Raw" replays.

Before the segment finished, Lynch delivered a line about Morgan not even being the greatest women's champion to sleep with Dominik Mysterio, and according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the line was edited out of Monday's episode, despite the insult being approved beforehand. Lynch reportedly did not go off-script or chose to improvise her promo, with the removed line being on the initial script for the segment. Additionally, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and others backstage also knew about the line before Lynch walked out to the ring, but there's yet to be a reason why it was edited out of the show. Below is the quote that was removed from Lynch's promo.

Becky Lynch's "You're not even the greatest Women's Champion that's slept with Dominik Mysterio" line to Liv Morgan is edited out of the Netflix replay of RAW The replay cuts from her line about The Judgment Day straight to Stephanie Vaquer's entrance pic.twitter.com/glcmAmvGJD — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 6, 2026

Lynch wasn't the only star to return to WWE's women's division on Monday, as Stephanie Vaquer also appeared on "Raw" and immediately continued her feud with Morgan by attacking The Judgment Day. Before she returned to the red brand, Lynch hadn't been seen on TV since the June 8 edition of "Raw" when she competed in the first round of the Queen Of The Ring tournament against Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green. On the other hand, Vaquer was written off TV three months ago after losing the Women's World Championship to Morgan at WrestleMania due to a legitimate shoulder injury.