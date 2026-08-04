WWE RAW 8/3/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I believe I may have missed one vignette for Big Cass leading up to his return, but from everything I had seen prior to tonight, I didn't think he would be returning as a heel. With all the talk of clawing his way back up from rock bottom, I thought we were going to get a nice story of redemption. I was confused that Enzo Amore didn't appear to be returning alongside him, from what the promos showed, but now, I guess that makes a little more sense.

His return had been announced for tonight, and we knew it from back when the first promo aired, but it was still a surprise to see him jump Je'Von Evans following the young star's victory over Ethan Page. He didn't appear to any fanfare, or even much reaction from the crowd, really, and nailed "The Young OG" with the East River Crossing. I'm assuming WWE debuted him against a major babyface in Evans to attempt to get some heat, but the crowd barely noticed. Cass looks fantastic, and every bit the kind of guy WWE loves to bring in, but the crowd could not have cared less, even if he did take out the beloved Evans.

I'm a big fan of a good redemption story, especially the story of Big Cass and what he's been through, so this is disappointing. Debuting him as a heel isn't going to tell the story of the demons he overcame, and won't make him relatable, which isn't going to be helpful if they want to turn him face alongside Amore, if he returns. I'm also confused there, as I read reports that WWE was waiting to bring Amore in until Cass signed. I'm interested to learn what happened there.

I wasn't the only one confused, as the words "no Enzo" were trending on my sidebar on X, and when I clicked through the posts, nobody seemed thrilled about it. I'm not trying to push aside Amore's past accusations or behaviors or anything like that, but I just don't think Cass in WWE without Amore is worth much, and it doesn't feel like it's going to bode well for him. WWE fumbled him as a heel already.

His backstage promo after the attack on Evans wasn't anything special. He mentioned being left for dead in the dirt eight years ago, and it took him that long to get back to WWE from rock bottom. He told Evans it wasn't anything personal, but Evans "got in the way." Which ... he didn't, and that was a pretty lame thing to say. Here's hoping things look up for him in the coming weeks, because his return was anything but thrilling.

Written by Daisy Ruth