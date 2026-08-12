AEW's Anthony Henry Announces He's Undergoing Another Surgery

AEW and ROH star Anthony Henry is going under the knife once again.

Henry revealed in an Instagram reel that the past two years of his career have been rough to say the least, and is set to have surgery to correct a complication that stemmed from a previous procedure to repair his torn bicep. He has since developed something known as Heterotopic Ossification, a condition where bones grow in places it shouldn't, such as in soft body tissue, or in Henry's case, on top of other bones. This has caused Henry to not fully rotate his right arm properly as a crossbridge has formed in his forearm, making it virtually impossible to turn his right hand palm up.

The AEW star explained that he has been able to wrestle with this condition, but he has only been able to perform at around 60% of what he actually wants to perform at, and is hoping that this surgery will be the answer to all of his problems.

Henry is one half of The Workhorsemen tag team with JD Drake, who have wrestled sporadically on "ROH on HonorClub" throughout 2026. The duo last appeared on AEW programming during the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" where they lost to Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay, but that was their only AEW appearance so far this year. Henry has been able to wrestle in a handful of singles matches despite his condition, with the most recent coming against Juice Robinson on the July 31 episode of "ROH on HonorClub," but the problems he has faced have caused him to work a lot less this past year.

Henry has had a lot of bad luck with injuries over the past few years, with the most notable being a broken jaw that he suffered in early 2024. This was notable as he was actually released from his AEW contract while he was injured, but AEW President Tony Khan quickly backtracked and offered Henry a new deal.