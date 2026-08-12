Booker T Talks Brock Lesnar Retiring, Passing The Torch To Oba Femi At WWE SummerSlam

Booker T has said that he understands Brock Lesnar's decision to retire from WWE following his match at SummerSlam.

Lesnar called it quits after his loss to Oba Femi at SummerSlam, and Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" show that "The Beast Incarnate" deserves the rest he will get after a long career in combat sports.

"I get it [Lesnar deciding to retire], you know, for Brock Lesnar, if that's the way you feel. Brock probably got enough money, you know, investments to walk away from this business. Yeah, I get it. If I was him, I would do the same thing. Enjoy it, man," Booker T began. "He's done everything in the sport of professional wrestling as well as MMA, collegiate, everything. He's been sacrificing his body forever since he was a little bitty boy. And I'm a true believer in taking a step back and enjoying the fruits of the labor. Do it, because you deserve it more than anything, your family deserves it."

The WWE Hall of Famer commended both of Lesnar's runs in WWE, stating that the second was even better than the first.

Booker T also had some words of praise for Oba Femi, whom Lesnar passed the torch to at SummerSlam, highlighting how well he's adapted after being elevated to the top of the main roster.

"He's [Oba Femi] in a great position, and he's handling it very, very well, man. He's matured so quickly in this business," he said. "I've always been like one of, if not, his biggest supporters. Down in NXT, I always used to pump him up and tell him how good he is and how he's doing everything right in the ring as well as out of the ring. And right now he's taken that brass ring, man, and he's put it on."

Femi has quickly moved on following his feud with Lesnar and has begun a storyline with another promising young WWE star, Bron Breakker.