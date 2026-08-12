WWE's Ethan Page Still Gets Nervous Despite Being In 'Prime'

After 20 years of wrestling in nearly every promotion imaginable, Ethan Page was officially called up to "WWE Raw" and joined the main roster following WrestleMania 42, but despite his experience, the Canadian star still faces anxiety on a regular basis.

Speaking on "Pod Meets World," Page shared that he still gets nervous about his growth as a performer, explaining that he's not as physically gifted at 36 years of age, but knows his best years as a global star could be on the horizon.

"Yeah, I think so. Well, not the performance, but for what it means to me as the performer. If that makes sense? I mean, you mentioned that I'm in my prime, but I'm not physically in my prime. So, I'm very happy to get these kind of opportunities at this age in my life," he explained. "If I'm going up against Father Time, yeah, my physical prime was a little while ago, but my prime as a performer is probably about to come."

During his time in "WWE NXT" and AEW, Page was given plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills as a heel character, and though he's been mostly taking losses on "Raw" as of late, he's at least being featured on TV each week. Similarly to Solo Sikoa this summer, hopefully Page will get more time to exhibit his promo ability, as his personality on the mic has elevated him wherever he's wrestled throughout his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Pod Meets World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.