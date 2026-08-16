WWE's Blake Monroe Plans On Retiring Bella Twins, Paige & Trish Stratus

Although Blake Monroe just made her main roster debut this past May, she's already started to become friends with some of the most high-profile women's wrestlers in the company, who she also plans on retiring.

Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Monroe explained that she has great respect for the older generation of women's wrestlers, but it's not going to stop her from benefiting off their careers.

"I do want to say I will be retiring The Bellas, I will be retiring Paige and Trish [Stratus], if you do want to come and do your 25 years of Trish, I'll retire you, too ... They're all great. I will say The Bellas and Paige and Trish, they're so cool ... when you meet them and they're actually cool and they're so nice, you're like, that makes me feel good."

Monroe continued by opening up about the veterans she's connected with since arriving to "WWE SmackDown," many of which were featured on the popular reality TV series "Total Divas." However, to Monroe's surprise, many of the fights and disagreements on the show originated from legitimate arguments instead of planned segments for TV.

"I always thought 'Total Divas' was like a little bit of showbiz," she explained. "I was asking them about certain things and they were telling me it was real and I was getting extra pieces of information ... 'Total Divas' is real."

Monroe continued to praise her veteran colleagues for their politeness, as she reflected on Brie Bella and Paige having a long conversation with her mom when she brought her backstage at a WWE event at the O2 in London, England.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.