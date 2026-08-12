WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Explains Importance Of Jim Ross To His Own Career

AEW broadcaster, and WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross underwent brain surgery on Wednesday amidst a slew of health issues over the years. His "Grilling JR" co-host Conrad Thompson took to social media to reveal that the procedure was successful, and he had heard from the legendary commentator's daughter. After Ross revealed that his surgery was imminent, various other Hall of Famers took to both social media and their podcasts to wish the star well.

One of those podcasters was Kevin Nash, who offered up prayers to Ross on an episode of "Kliq This." He said that he had just seen and caught up with "Good Ol' JR" in the previous weeks, during his travels. Nash revealed that Ross had a big impact on his career, even before Ross' position as head of talent relations in WWE.

"It's funny, because in my career, I always say that Vince [McMahon] was the first person that ever saw anything in me," Nash said. "That's wrong, because when I first signed with WCW, Jim Ross had a sports show on the radio and he would have me in-studio, maybe every couple of months. He would just have me in and we would just talk sports and talk s*** and he saw something in me. I look at it as I know that Jim carried a lot of weight in WCW early and I think he kept me employed when it came down to making cuts a couple of times, in the early years."

Nash worked with Ross in the promotion in the early 90s, when he debuted as Steel, half of the Master Blasters. Ross was working as a commentator and on WCW's booking team at the time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.