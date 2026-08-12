AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Has Reportedly Undergone Successful Brain Surgery

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross is unfortunately never short on health issues over the last few years, with his ailments including skin cancer and a fall suffered before Double or Nothing that put him in the hospital. And last month, Ross revealed another obstacle had been put in his path in the form of brain surgery to remove fluid. As such, it was a relief when his "Grilling JR" co-host Conrad Thompson provided good news on Wednesday morning, posting on X that he had received word that Ross' surgery had been successful.

"Happy to report that our pal Jim Ross had a successful procedure this morning!" Thompson tweeted. "I heard from his lovely daughter this morning that everything went well and good ole JR is expected to be back home by Friday! Please keep JR in your prayers as we hope for a speedy recovery!"

Ross had been very open about his upcoming brain surgery and what it detailed, telling Thompson that the operation required putting a "shunt" into his brain in order to remove fluid. On social media soon after, Ross clarified that that the process involved doctors drilling a hole into his skull, followed by a tube being inserted inside that could reach "all the way down into my stomach." As Ross described it, the procedure would allow for the fluid to be drained from his brain easier.

With Ross now set to begin the recovery process, it remains to be seen when, or if, he will appear on AEW programming again. Just days before the surgery, Ross revealed that he was not only considering retirement, but that his contract with AEW is set to expire in the next month, and he was unsure whether he would be given another one year extension.