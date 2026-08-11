AEW's Jim Ross Explains Upcoming Brain Surgery, Thanks Fans For Support

WWE Hall of Famer, and current AEW commentator, Jim Ross is set to undergo brain surgery on Wednesday. Ross revealed back in July that he would need the surgery, and on Tuesday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for their support and explain the procedure further.

"A hole will be drilled in my skull and a small tube will be inserted reachinto my stomach to better manage/drain excess brain fluid," Ross wrote. "I'm optimistic. Thanks to all."

The tube to his stomach Ross is referring to is presumably a brain shunt, as he previously described on an episode of "Grilling JR." According to Johns Hopkins, the shunt in the brain drains extra fluid into another part of the body, in Ross' case, in his stomach, where the body can absorb it safely. The procedure lowers pressure within the skull.

Thanks for the outpouring of support regarding my upcoming brain surgery. A hole will be drilled in my skull and a small tube will be inserted reachinto my stomach to better manage/drain excess brain fluid. I'm optimistic. Thanks to all. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 11, 2026

Ross said on the previous episode of his podcast that he was told the procedure would only keep him in the hospital for a day, but said he would have assumed it would be been longer for brain surgery. The Hall of Famer recently returned home after 30 days in the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

He revealed back in June that his AEW contract is set to expire this month. His last appearance on an AEW pay-per-view was at Double or Nothing in May. Ross called the Continental Champion match between the defending Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly. The broadcast experienced a fall ahead of flying out to the event, and further described his issues with travel and his health during the trip on "Grilling JR."