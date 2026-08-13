AEW Continental Challenge Cup Update - 8/12/2026

The AEW Continental Challenge Cup is underway to determine the match for the Continental Championship at AEW All In, and two more competitors qualified for the second round on "AEW Dynamite." Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Orange Cassidy advanced on "AEW Collision," and Jay White and the defending champion himself, Jon Moxley, will join them in the second round.

The first challenge cup match pit White against David Finlay. They traded offense back-and-forth, with Finlay looking dominant. White downed Finlay with a DDT, but Finlay countered a Bladerunner. He hit a backbreaker to White across his knee, but it didn't keep White down.

Finlay started targeting White's neck after he had to be checked out by the referee, and Finlay nailed him with two DDTs. The pair traded counters, and Finlay hit a Brainbuster. Finlay took down White with multiple lariats, but White countered a second Brainbuster into the Bladerunner for the victory.

Moxley and "Jungle" Jack Perry fought in the main event. The pair quickly took the fight to the outside, and Perry was cut open on his forehead off the ring post. Moxley took out Perry and left him laying in the timekeeper's area, before continuing to batter him around the outside.

Back in the ring, Moxley locked in a submission on a bloody Perry, who got to the ropes. Perry was able to get the champion down with multiple dives to the outside once again. Perry hit an elbow drop, but Moxley kicked out and rolled into a sleeper. Moxley hit the piledriver, but Perry kicked out.

Moxley looked to have Perry knocked out with multiple elbows, but Perry rallied with a piledriver attempt of his own, then a snare trap submission. In the end, it was Moxley who made Perry pass out with a bulldog choke, transitioned into a sleeper.