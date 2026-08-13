AEW Dynamite - 8/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Loved

For a company that is all about the wrestling, the August 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" sure had a lot of talking on it. That isn't a problem, far from it, but by the time we got to the main event, we hadn't really seen a match that left us with that feeling of "Ahhhh yes, that's what I expect from this company, a great match." So who better to leave us with that feeling than the ace of the company himself (he is the ace, guys, just admit it), Jon Moxley?

Moxley's match with "Jungle" Jack Perry was a first-round match in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup, which Excalibur kept calling the C3 on commentary, so I'm assuming the C4 will just be a redo of the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match from five years ago until the company gets it right. Moxley and Perry had never wrestled each other outside of tag team matches, which sounded strange originally considering both guys have been with the company since day one. But it must be said that it was worth the wait.

This was your classic David vs. Goliath story, and when Moxley gets to play that vicious bully to the point of looking absolutely monstrous, he fires on all cylinders. We saw it against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and even Wheeler Yuta back in the day, and Perry played the role of David excellently here. Perry can be a bit hit or miss for me at times, leaning too far into the spotty parts of wrestling that lose people because it's a moment of "Well, that was clearly practiced like eight times before the show," but he was frantic in this match. He knew the task at hand, and once he saw red, all those dives and big moves made sense in the context of the match. He knew he had to use his own body as a weapon to even get a chance of winning.

After almost being stopped by the referee, the finish was great. Moxley clearly thought he had done enough, only for this young guy, battered and bloody, to have the energy to be defiant one last time. Perry was empty at this point, and deep down, he knew he was done, but it was always worth trying to fire up when in the Rear Naked Choke. However, that last primal scream he let out was all the energy he had, and Moxley advances to the next round.

Easily the match of the night for me, and a pairing I didn't know I needed in Moxley and Perry. But now, I want to see the rematch.

Written by Sam Palmer.