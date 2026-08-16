Becky Lynch's Favorite Match Was At WWE WrestleMania, Finn Balor's At A House Show
After revealing that "WWE Raw" would be coming to Dublin, Ireland for the first time ever on "Off The Ball," Becky Lynch and Finn Balor sat down with show's host Will O'Callaghan to speak their favorite matches of their career, despite never watching back their work.
From her iconic match with Sasha Banks at NXT Takeover: Unstoppable, to her countless battles with Charlotte Flair, Lynch has quite the resume to choose from even though she doesn't enjoy watching her own matches, but admitted her clash with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 is a personal all-time favorite.
"Yeah, one of my favorite matches because of everything that it took to get there ... coming back from having my daughter in 2021 at SummerSlam and taking the title off her in 26 seconds and just her being so gracious and so wonderful. And she had no real reason to trust me that I was going to fight to get it back on her and things can change and kind of they wanted to go a different direction, but we got it and we got the payoff and I loved the story going into it. I loved everything about it. I loved working with Bianca ... And then to sit there and watch her get that moment and in front of her family, it was amazing."
Finn Balor names non-televised title bout as his favorite match
While Lynch's fondest memory in the ring took place on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," Balor's pick fell on the opposite side of the spectrum, as he named his NXT Championship bout with Samoa Joe on a WWE house show in 2016 as his favorite match.
"It's a real strange one for me, but it was an 'NXT' non-televised house show in Lowell, Massachusetts against Samoa Joe where we dropped the title. I remember taking the pinfall one, two, three and just looking around and scanning the front row and it was silence and there was people going 'Was that supposed to happen?' And then it was a delayed 'Oh my god, there's a new champion.' And then there was the roar and that real organic feeling of pure surprise and it shocked everyone."
Balor added that his colleagues backstage didn't know that he'd be dropping the title to Joe that night, and feels that it's rare to truly shock people in the professional wrestling industry today. Similarly to Lynch, Balor refuses to watch his own matches, stating that his opinion of his work is purely based on instinct and memory.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Ball" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.