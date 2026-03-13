WINC Watchlist: Becky Lynch's Greatest Matches

The triple threat match between Lynch, Banks and Flair at WrestleMania 32 is arguably the most historic entry on this list, as it marked the end of the Divas Championship and introduced the WWE Women's Title.

It's been well documented that Lynch was unsatisfied by how she was viewed before and after the match, having felt overlooked compared to her opponents. Banks and Flair were not only favorites to win, but were featured on more WrestleMania posters and advertisements than Lynch, while being considered bigger main event stars at the time. That said, she used that frustration as motivation heading into the match, as her showing at WrestleMania 32 is one of the best performances of her early main roster career.

In addition to Lynch wanting to prove she belonged in the same league as her adversaries, Flair and Banks were also on their A-game, as it was the first WrestleMania for all three women, and the beginning of a new era with the Divas Championship being abolished. Moreover, there was an unpredictable nature to the entire match, as there was an argument to be made for each competitor to lead the women's division going forward. That uncertainty kept fans on the edge of their seats for the fast-paced matchup, as every near fall and submission hold felt like the potential finish. Although Lynch was forced to watch Flair retain, the match will forever be a highlight on her resume, and set the bar for her future at WrestleMania for years to come.