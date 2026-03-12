WINC Watchlist: Lita's Greatest Matches

Lita was a wrestler well-ahead of her time who debuted during the then-WWF's Attitude Era, but still managed to make a name for herself between the ropes in serious matches, not just the pillow fights and bra and panties matches of the day. She began her wrestling career in 1998 in CMLL before signing with WWE in August 1999 where she was first aligned with Essa Rios.

She became a quick fan-favorite as a member of Team X-Treme alongside then real-life boyfriend Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff, and due to all-too-real world happenings, had a heel run alongside Edge. Over the course of her career, she held the WWE Women's Championship four times, including when it was still known as the World Women's Championship, and she had a 42-day run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Becky Lynch in 2023.

Lita put on plenty of exciting matches during her seven active years in the ring, and in 2014, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She wrote her name in new chapters of history when she competed in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble in 2018, as well as at Evolution the same year. Some of her greatest matches in her career were alongside her real-life best friend, Trish Stratus, who she feuded with from 2000 throughout the end of Stratus' career in 2004.

She did things in the ring that not many women were doing at the time, and her high-flying, extreme style was must-see. An honorable mention to this list of Lita's greatest matches is her first championship victory over Stephanie McMahon in the main event of the August 21, 2000 edition of "Raw is War." It fails to make the proper list due to the involvement of The Rock and Triple H.