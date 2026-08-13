AEW's Andrade El Idolo Announced For Major CMLL Show

For the first time in nearly three years, Andrade El Idolo stepped foot inside Arena Mexico when he competed at the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" on August 5. However, that event isn't the only time the current AEW National Champion will be appearing in the famous venue as he will be a part of one of CMLL's biggest events of the calendar year.

In a video posted to CMLL's official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Andrade announced that he will be competing at CMLL's 93. Aniversario event on September 18 at Arena Mexico against a man he knows very well, Volador Jr..

#CMLLInforma || ⌛️🌎 ¡Andrade El Ídolo está de vuelta! El 93 Aniversario del CMLL tendrá un regreso de talla internacional: Andrade El Ídolo vuelve a La Catedral de la Lucha Libre para enfrentar a Volador Jr. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/0zoJafxvzV — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 13, 2026

Andrade revealed that he is very happy to be returning to CMLL for such a special event, especially considering that long-time fans will remember him working for the promotion as La Sombra during the 2010s. He was unmasked in front of the Arena Mexico crowd back in 2015, and stated that he knows that Volador Jr. knows that feeling of being humiliated in front of his own people, but it was because of Andrade that Volador Jr. lost his mask in the first place. They were friends-turned-rivals but at the 80. Aniversario in September 2013, Andrade beat Volador Jr and forced his former friend to unmask. Now, 12 years on from that night, Andrade has vowed to humiliate Volador Jr. once again, and remind everyone who the "Real Latino Man" is.

The last time Andrade and Volador Jr. faced off was in Andrade's final appearance inside Arena Mexico on December 29, 2023, where Volador Jr. picked up the win in the show's main event. Andrade would only wrestle one more match for AEW after the loss to Volador Jr., that being to Miro at AEW Worlds End 2023, as he ended up returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January.