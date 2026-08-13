WWE Releases Schedule Of CM Punk's Upcoming Dates, Including Worlds Collide: Chicago

August officially marks 20 years since CM Punk had his first match in WWE, and to honor two decades since his debut, the company has released a list of "The Best In The World's" upcoming dates along with a ticket promotion for the events he'll be appearing on.

In addition to seven appearances on WWE's Summer Tour, Punk will be featured on multiple episodes of "WWE SmackDown," Saturday Night's Main Event, a "WWE NXT" house show, and WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, which will take place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

"Two decades of The Best in the World! Save up to 20% on select tickets using code: PUNK20 as WWE honors 20 years of @CMPunk!"

Two decades of The Best in the World! 👊 Save up to 20% on select tickets using code: PUNK20 as WWE honors 20 years of @CMPunk! 🎟️: https://t.co/CWnwDwt2Hz pic.twitter.com/zk63bLeWZI — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2026

Included in Punk's lengthy schedule is a taping of "SmackDown" in Ottawa, Canada following "WWE Raw," although the company has yet to reveal the reasonning behind the double-taping. That same week, "Raw" will be taped following "SmackDown" in Cleveland, Ohio.

It's also no surprise that Punk has been announced for Worlds Collide, which is set to go head-to-head with AEW All Out on Saturday, September 26. While Worlds Collide takes place from the Allstate Arena, All Out will be held just 20 minutes away at the NOW Arena.

Punk's first match under the WWE umbrella was on August 1, 2006 against Justin Credible on an episode of "ECW," but the "Second City Saint's" first televised bout outside of the extreme brand was at Survivor Series later that year. In a Survivor Series Elimination match, Punk partnered with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy as part of Team D-Generation X to win his first match on pay-per-view against Team Rated-RKO, which included Randy Orton, Edge, Johnny Nitro, Gregory Helms and Mike Knox.