Bryan Alvarez Speculates On Why Kenny Omega Didn't Travel To Mexico For AEW Grand Slam

Last week was AEW's big episode of "Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico". The show emanated from the Cathedral of Lucha Libre, Arena Mexico. A few weeks prior to the event, Kenny Omega replaced an injured MJF on the show's poster. The show came and went without so much as an appearance from the Men's World Champion. However, MJF returned to AEW to attack Andrade and enter the Casino Gauntlet Match.

It was surprising that Omega wasn't in Mexico and his ALL IN opponent, Will Ospreay called him out in a promo on last night's "Dynamite". He accused the champion of sitting home on his couch last week. Bryan Alvarez speculated on why Omega wasn't in attendance on Wrestling Observer Live. "I don't know this 100%, but I think it had to do with the fact that he almost died from diverticulitis. Maybe spending some time in Mexico might not have been the best idea because people do get sick every time they go there for AEW, even eating in nice restaurants and hotels. So I presume that's why because there was no other reason because he was on his show."

Last night, Omega did come out after members of the Don Callis Family attacked Ospreay from behind. He ran them off and then told Ospreay he wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn't think and wasn't going to help him anymore.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Network and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.