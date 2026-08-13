WWE's AJ Styles Comments On Whether He Thinks Brock Lesnar Is Actually Retired

This past April, it seemed like Brock Lesnar had retired from professional wrestling after leaving his boots in the ring and saying goodbye to the fans following his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. However, just a month later, Lesnar surprisingly returned and would get his revenge on Femi by defeating him at Clash In Italy. Earlier this month, the rubber match between both men took place inside Hell In A Cell at SummerSlam where Femi would overcome Lesnar again to put an end to their feud, and just two days after the event, "The Beast" announced that he was officially retired.

Lesnar retiring at WrestleMania and then returning to the ring has led many to question if his recent announcement after SummerSlam is legitimate. However, one of Lesnar's former opponents and also a recently retired star, AJ Styles, believes that "The Conquerer" is likely hanging up his boots for good and just wanted to have his final match in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I think he knew that he was coming back to Mini. I think he was like, this is where I'd like to end it. And everybody expects it at WrestleMania because that's mostly where everybody does it. Brock copied me because I didn't do it at WrestleMania," he said on "The AJ Styles Show." "I think that they knew what was going on. I could be wrong about this, but if it were me, I would definitely want to take the opportunity to be done in my home state. So, I get that."

During his retirement announcement, Lesnar explained that he knew it was time to walk away from the ring when Femi slammed him at WrestleMania, but felt like he still had some gas in the tank before ending his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.