Greg Gagne Recalls Training WWE Star Tiffany Stratton

Since her WWE debut, Tiffany Stratton has gone on to win the WWE Women's Championship, United States Championship, NXT Women's Championship, win the Women's Money in the Bank in 2024, and win the NXT Women's Championship Tournament in 2023, cementing herself as one of the biggest stars of today's Women's Roster.

Before achieving the success she's enjoyed in WWE, Stratton was actually trained by AWA legend Greg Gagne, who recently recalled her early days being trained by him during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio."

"A friend of mine, he says, 'Hey, my good friends, their daughter wants to become a wrestler.' And I say, 'What makes her think she can wrestle? What's her background?'" he recalled. Gagne then told that he'd learned that Stratton was a gymnast and a really good athlete, and after meeting with her mother, agreed to train her.

However, Gagne explained that his years of back surgeries meant he couldn't show her anything in practice, and instead had to talk her through her training.

"She came in with a little bit of an attitude, which I straightened out pretty quick," he claimed. Gagne then recalled how Stratton came in late one day and proclaimed that she wasn't going to practice and would just watch the other young men he was training. "I said, 'Well, then you'd better get your little ass out here right now. Go get in your car and drive home; we're done.' 'What do you mean?' I said, 'Professional wrestling, kiddo, you go every night – day after day after day – and if you can't handle that, you're not going to make it in this sport, so go home.'"