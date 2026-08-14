M By Elegance Upsets Indi Hartwell In Knockouts TV Title Tournament On TNA Impact

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament field is now down to three after M By Elegance upset Indi Hartwell on Thursday night's episode of "TNA Impact."

M controlled the early goings of this semi-finals match, with Hartwell notably being hung upside from the turnbuckle and struck with a drive-by dropkick. M continued her offense with a suplex to the outside floor and a series of stomps in the corner. Hartwell eventually gained momentum of her own by dodging a crossbody and blasting M with an elbow to the face. A pair of clotheslines and a diving elbow to M's spine followed for a near fall.

Before Hartwell could further capitalize, a brawl between Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside and Elayna Black trickled into the ringside area, causing TNA officials to rush down and the Aussie to get distracted. M took advantage by slamming Hartwell into the steel ring step, then hitting her with a moonsault to gain the pinfall.

M's victory has ensured that she will advance to the tournament's finals, where either Jada Stone or Heather By Elegance awaits her. Should M come face-to-face with Stone, it will mark only their second singles encounter under the TNA banner. In the event that Heather bests Stone in the other semi-finals bout, though, fans will see an inter-faction clash in the finals.

Together, M and Heather are two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions; alongside Ash By Elegance, Mr. Elegance, and the Personal Concierge, they also make up the Elegance Brand. Outside the company, Heather and M have stood on opposite sides of the ring for recent title matches in AAW.

TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks unveiled the Knockouts Television Championship on the Countdown to Slammiversary show, with 16 women then welcomed to vie for the title in a tournament, including WWE stars Thea Hail and Wendy Choo. The time and place in which TNA will crown the inaugural KO TV Champion has yet to be announced.