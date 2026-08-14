Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk's Trainer Responds To Accusations Punk Is On Steroids

CM Punk's trainer Jay Ferruggia has rejected claims that the WWE star is using steroids.

Punk has prided himself on being straight edge for the majority of his pro wrestling career, but he too has been the subject of steroid allegations following his recent physical transformation. Ferruggia, who has trained Punk since before WrestleMania 42, has posted a reel on social media where he said that Punk's physical changes are purely down to his dedication and hard work in the gym and with his diet.

"'CM Punk is on steroids,' or so says the weak-minded, lazy internet. CM Punk is working his a*s off. From day one when he reached out to me, he has done every single thing that I've asked him to do. He's on vacation in Hawaii, checking in with me every single day, sending me pictures, sending me his meals, sending me his macros, his weight, his temperature after meals, sending me videos from the gym, taking naps, getting enough sleep, getting morning sunshine, taking the supplements I tell him to take, never missing a workout, doing more than I ask him," said Ferruggia. "I have to hold him back, getting his cardio in, weighing his food, buying rice cookers, buying scales, bringing all that with him on the road, eliminating all the sh*t from his diet, training harder than ever, smarter than ever, better than ever, dialed in at a level that most people could never comprehend."

Ferruggia added that Punk is one of the hardest workers in the gym he has seen in his time as a trainer, while also asserting that Punk's now-lean figure has made his gains look much bigger. The trainer also stated that Punk's physical changes have surprised him, but once again reiterated that he's clean and accused Punk's critics of being "lazy."

Punk's physical changes could also be down to his diet, which Kevin Nash recently discussed, with the WWE Hall of Famer stating that the "Second City Saint" may have been undereating. But now that he has his diet and workout regimen in order, he looks better than ever.