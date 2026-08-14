Backstage Report On WWE's Interest In CMLL Star For AAA

Ever since WWE announced its purchase of Mexican promotion AAA, there has been a lot of speculation on whether WWE will look to AAA's main rival, CMLL, for some fresh talent. One star in particular has caught the eye of WWE officials, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has weighed in on whether WWE will make a move for them.

The star in question is none other than the current CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, who is currently under a dual contract with CMLL and AEW as she has been making regular appearances on AEW programming over the past year. Meltzer claims that when Persephone's deal is up, whenever that may be, WWE will absolutely make an offer for her as those in charge hold her in high regard. With that said, it's also likely that CMLL will want to keep hold of one of their biggest female stars, and AEW will also want to approach Persephone about potentially becoming "All Elite" on a permanent basis.

With all that said, aside from Persephone, Meltzer claims that WWE is not looking to raid CMLL's roster the way some people originally thought. WWE did sign La Catalina to a contract back in April and has been appearing in AAA since, but no other moves have been made past Catalina's signature. Meltzer claims that the idea for WWE's vision of AAA right now is to use some established WWE talents and mix them in with the major AAA names to fill up the television shows, meaning that WWE aren't necessarily in need of any outside performers. However, if AAA were to get an American television deal, more sponsors, or just a bigger budget in general, that philosophy could change as there would then be a need for more talent on the AAA roster.