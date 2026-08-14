WWE's Chelsea Green & Cathy Kelly Star In Toronto Raptors Schedule Release Video

WWE's resident Canadian Chelsea Green doesn't predict any hot messes forecasted for the NBA's Toronto Raptors and their upcoming 2026-2027 season. As part of their schedule release, the WWE Interim Women's Champion and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly ran down some of the team's upcoming opponents, including Oklahoma City Thunder, the 2026 NBA Champions the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics, and the Philadelphia 76ers. As Green said it herself, the Raptors are the only main characters that matter.

The NBA and WWE have been on a roll together ever since Danhausen went from cursing the Knicks to using his hexing powers to uncurse them, which aided them toward their championship victory on June 13. Though she doesn't have the same abilities as Danhausen has, Green is hoping her luck will rub off on the Raptors, and that they'll reign supreme, as their last championship win came back in 1983.

Speaking of Green, her summer has had quite the turnaround. Since the former champion Rhea Ripley will be out of action for the rest of the year, a ladder match was held at SummerSlam earlier this month to crown an interim champion, to which Green seized the moment.

However, her Cinderella run almost took a turn for the worse, as the champion recently shattered her orbital bone, leading many to question her status as champion. Luckily, her position with the title isn't changing. How long Green will be out of action remains unknown. She is scheduled to make a non-wrestling appearance on tonight's "WWE SmackDown."