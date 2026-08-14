Darby Allin Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling With Mick Foley In AEW

Mick Foley might be a member of AEW's broadcast team, but like all retired wrestlers, if a chance for one more match presents itself, that retirement will be quickly forgotten about. Foley has been open and honest about wanting one more match in recent years after being forced to retire for good in 2012, and if there's one person in AEW that fans feel would be a perfect opponent for the "Hardcore Legend," it's the former AEW World Champion Darby Allin.

Darby was a recent guest on "The Mark Hoke Show" and he was asked if Foley would ever wrestle again. Darby pulled from working with someone who was also told they'd never wrestle again to explain that if Foley wants to do it, no one should stand in his way.

"If he feels, just like Sting, if he feels the final chapter is unwritten and he feels in his soul, there shouldn't be anything to stop him," Darby said. "Everybody told Sting 'There's nothing else you could do in wrestling, you retired in 2014 when you had that neck injury,' and everybody says 'Why would you ever come back to wrestling?' It's because there's something in his spirit, a question that he had to answer, and if Mick Foley has that inside of him, by all means, do it."

As for Darby being Foley's opponent, Darby admitted that he's never really thought about it. However, if he had to picture what a match between him and Foley would look like, it would be insane. "I just never really thought of it you know what I mean?" Darby said. "When you say it and I have to picture it, it sounds insane, it sounds totally insane in all the best ways." Darby explained that the idea of teaming with Sting sounded insane originally because, as he previously mentioned, Sting was retired, so there was no reason to think about it. Foley is in the same situation for Darby where he's been retired for so long that Darby has never even considered it as a possibility.

Please credit "The Mark Hoke Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.