WWE Reportedly Inquiring About The Availability Of MLB Pitcher For Raw Appearance

The list of celebrities and athletes to appear on WWE television this year is only going to continue to grow, as the Connecticut-based promotion reportedly has interest in featuring an MLB pitcher on "WWE Raw" in the near future.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, WWE has inquired about the availability for Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who's nickname is "The Miz." "Raw" will be coming to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, September 28, and WWE has interest in having Misiorowski featured on the show.

WrestleVotes adds that the current plan would be for WWE veteran The Miz to be involved in a segment with Misiorowski due to the pitcher's nickname, but with the MLB playoffs also set to begin on September 28, the 24-year-old's availability remains uncertain. WWE is also reportedly considering the option of using Misiorowski regardless of whether he's involved in a segment with The Miz or not. At this time, the Brewers comfortably sit at the top of the National League Central division, making their odds of missing the playoffs unlikely.

Last month, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the new NBA Champions, the New York Knicks, appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event. Brunson was featured in the closing angle of the show with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, while Towns helped Danhausen win his No Disqualification match against JD McDonagh. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton also made a surprise appearance, as he assisted Rollins during the final segment.

Just two weeks ago, American boxer Ryan Garcia appeared on "Raw" and was involved in the Danhausen/Joe Hendry concert, but the decision to have him featured on the show led to fan backlash due to his history of racist and homophobic comments online. WWE recently announced its next celebrity appearance on "Raw," as comedian Matt Matthews is set to be involved on the September 7 edition of the show.