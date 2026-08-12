WWE Announces Comedian Guest Appearance For Upcoming Raw

WWE has never been more fond of using celebrities than they seemingly have been in 2026, with the likes of rapper Lil Yachty becoming a regular contributor on "SmackDown," while Pat McAfee, for better or worse, left his mark on the WrestleMania build as an ally of Randy Orton. Now another celebrity will be arriving on "WWE Raw" for at least one appearance in September. Taking to X on Wednesday morning, WWE announced that comedian Matt Mathews would be making a guest appearance on the September 7 edition of "Raw" held in Birmingham, Alabama.

A native of Birmingham still in his early 30s, Mathews initially pursued a career as a photographer before the COVID-19 pandemic led to him posting comedy videos on social media of his life working on a farm. As Mathews' videos began to draw more and more viewers, he would decide to pursue comedy full-time in 2023 and would film his first comedy special for YouTube in 2024. To date, Mathews has not had a comedy special presented by Netflix, though his involvement with "Raw", which airs on the streamer, suggests the door may be open for Mathews and Netflix to work together. He had previously appeared in WWE for an episode of "NXT," serving as a judge for the Mr. NXT competition.

Aside from Mathews' appearance, the September 7 "Raw" has nothing else officially announced, though that is likely to be the case for a few more weeks with the show a little less than a month away. The episode will take place one week after WWE determines which luchador will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico City, and just days after WWE's Sunday Night's Main Event special, which will air out of Atlanta, Georgia.