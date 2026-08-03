Backstage Update On Lil Yachty's WWE Contract Status Following SummerSlam

Lil Yachty, rapper and on-screen manager of former United States Champion Trick Williams, may be hanging around WWE for longer than some fans may have expected. Despite taking a table bump during Williams' title loss to Baron Corbin on night two of WWE SummerSlam, a new report indicates the star may be sticking around.

According to False Finish on X (formerly Twitter), sources indicate that Yachty is in talks with the company about getting a contract extension. The post implies that the Grammy-nominated artist is currently under a deal with WWE, details of which have never been reported publicly. The rapper did indicate on the April 24 edition of "WWE SmackDown," the episode of the blue brand following WrestleMania 42, that he was there "to stay," following Williams' United States title victory over Sami Zayn at the event.

Yachty most recently appeared by Williams' side during his match against Corbin on Sunday. Throughout the bout, he attempted to assist the now-former champion, arming himself with a kendo stick at one point. When he tried to interfere again, Corbin pulled him up to the ring apron, then sent him crashing through a table Williams had previously set up below.

The music producer was first invited out to WWE by Williams at the beginning of April. Yachty then transitioned to becoming Williams' manager, taking part in the "Gingerbread Man" storyline ahead of Williams' WrestleMania match against Zayn.

He has also been training alongside the former NXT champion at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, something the company has highlighted on its YouTube channel. Williams has previously said that Yachty is "locked in" on his training.