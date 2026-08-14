TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report 8/6/2026

Throughout the summer, "TNA Impact's" ratings have been fluctuating week-to-week, with some recent episodes posting record-low totals, while others drew yearly highs. Luckily for TNA, last week's show was the latter, delivering a significant improvement in viewership from the previous episode.

According to Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV, "Impact" averaged 232,000 viewers and posted a 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 32%, but the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, which dropped by 25%. TNA also recorded its fourth most watched episode of "Impact" since April and still managed to post a strong number despite facing stiff competition from the NFL, as the pre-season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals drew 6.2 million viewers.

Although "Impact" has proved it can bounce back after a poor rating, the program continues to show concerning signs in the key demographic, with three of its last nine episodes recording a 0.02 in the category. The competition also doesn't get any easier for TNA heading into next month, especially with "Thursday Night Football" set to take center stage along with the NHL and NBA returning this October.

Going forward, hopefully TNA capitalized on last week's viewership total for yesterday's episode of "Impact," which featured the highly anticipated TNA World Championship match between Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy. In addition, TNA Lockdown is also on the horizon and could possibly help the promotion maintain its viewership to close out the summer.