TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/23/2026

In the seven plus months the show has aired on AMC, "TNA Impact" has not always had the easiest time drawing in viewers. But for their July 16 episode, the promotion found some momentum, drawing 286K total viewers, the highest audience total in TNA's run on AMC. And the good news is continuing for their July 23 episode. Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the episode drew 307K total viewers, and a 0.05 in the 18-49 demo.

This is terrific news all around for TNA, with the 307K viewership rising 7% from the 286K number the week before to become the new highest total audience "Impact" has drawn since their AMC debut. The episode was also up 30% over the four week average of 237K. Meanwhile, the 18-49 demo saw an increase of 67% from the previous week's 0.03, making this among the highest demo numbers TNA has done as well. The numbers were even better against the four week average, rising a robust 150% from 0.02.

Whereas the July 16 episode revolved around Cedric Alexander successfully defending the TNA X-Division Championship against Fabian Aichner, July 23 was a show carried by the long-running feud between The Hardys and Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous. The two teams collided in another cinematic style match, The Righteous Deletion. Unlike the Wicked Garden match from earlier this year, the Hardys prevailed, successfully defending the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Though the match was arguably the highest profile "Impact" bout, it didn't headline the show. Instead, that honor went to Nic Nemeth, who successfully defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against KC Navarro. It was Nemeth's first defense of the championship since defeating Mike Santana for it at TNA Slammiversary.