Nic Nemeth Discusses Past Disappointment With WWE Booking Of Shinsuke Nakamura

The booking of WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura remains a constant source of confusion amongst wrestling fans and pundits. The former NJPW standout was seemingly on a fast track to success as he arrived to "WWE NXT" to loud ovations in 2016, then won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble on WWE's main roster. As many viewers, such as "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca have seen, though, Nakamura's momentum following his subsequent WrestleMania 34 match hasn't quite reached the same heights since.

"He was big. Everyone was singing his song on the entrance," said "Busted Open" co-host and former WWE star Nic Nemeth, referencing Nakamura's main roster PLE debut match against him from Backlash 2017. "I'm like, 'Holy s***, this is incredible.' Let's do 90 seconds and he knocks me out. I'll pop one of my fake teeth out. I'll spit a piece of gum, do something, like out cold. I think it would have helped, but man, Shinsuke is a killer. He's a sweetheart. That guy is so good. And I think they're redoing something now with him, but I wanted it to happen ten years ago."

As Nemeth alluded to, Nakamura resurfaced on "WWE SmackDown" last week after another hiatus from WWE programming. The former United States Champion last wrestled on the May 22 edition of "SmackDown," where the MFTs followed his loss to Talla Tonga with a post-match attack. Upon his return, Nakamura suggested he's found a tag team partner to help him take revenge on the group; the identity of Nakamura's potential ally has yet to be revealed.