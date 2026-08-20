Je'Von Evans Names Strongest WWE Stars He's Been In The Ring With

Some WWE stars are simply on another level when it comes to raw strength. Je'Von Evans has experienced that first-hand, and now, he's revealing which he considers to be the strongest of them all.

"Oh, man, in WWE that I've stepped in the ring with personally?" Evans told "The Sportster." "I mean, in the Rumble, I was in the ring with a lot of people. You feel me? But I think I might have to go with either Oba [Femi] or Brock [Lesnar], ironically. You know what I mean? Ironically, SummerSlam weekend, tune in. Yeah, Oba or Brock. During the Rumble, Brock gave me a F5 and I felt like I was in there for a long time. And then Oba is Oba. We've had our experiences, unfortunately. But yeah, Oba or Brock, for sure."

Evans and Oba Femi have no shortage of history as they faced off a number of times on the "WWE NXT" brand during the latter's reigns as NXT Champion. Evans unsuccessfully challenged Femi for the title on three occasions, the last of which occurred on the heels of Evans' 2025 Iron Survivor Challenge win.

Evans and Brock Lesnar crossed paths in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match, with "The Beast" notably dropping the young star with an F5. Evans survived an outstanding 40 minutes in the bout, the longest of any competitor, before being eliminated by WWE veteran Randy Orton. Lesnar and Femi went on battle each other in a series of three matches in 2026; the third ended in Femi winning and Lesnar officially retiring days later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.