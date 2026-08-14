AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report 8/8/2026

After a trip to Arena Mexico in midweek, the stars of All Elite Wrestling returned to the United States for the August 8 episode of "AEW Collision" in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was the first time "Collision" aired in its regular Saturday night timeslot since July 25, and the first time the show aired live on a Saturday night since July 11, and to celebrate that, the AEW Continental Challenge Cup commenced with Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli, and Orange Cassidy advancing to the quarter finals.

With "Collision" being back in its regular timeslot, there was a boost in the television ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by SpoilerTV, the August 8 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 418,000 viewers, a 15% increase on the preempted July 30 episode. This week's average was also 2% higher than the trailing four week average of 412,000 viewers, 40% above the average for the same quarter in 2025, and 41% above the average for August of last year. Much like every show for AEW, those figures do not include those who streamed the show on HBO MAX.

As for the 18-49 demographic, there wasn't a boost for the show as "Collision" posted a 0.05 number, the same number as the July 30 episode. However, despite maintaining the same number from the previous show, 0.05 is actually down 17% from the 0.06 number that acts as the trailing four week average. A 0.05 number is also 17% lower than the average for August 2025, also 0.06, and even lower than the average for the same quarter from last year, which was a 0.07 number. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that "Collision" posted a 0.07 number in the 25-54 demographic, and that the show had major competition from NASCAR, UFC, and Major League Baseball.