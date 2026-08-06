AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/30/2026

The July 30 edition of "AEW Collision" was a packed episode full of surprise appearances, as well as the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns in AEW, but viewership for the episode was down, due to it airing on a Thursday, compared to its usual timeslot of 8 p.m. EST on Saturday.

According to Wrestlenomics, the July 30 edition of "Collision" drew 362,000 viewers, down 15 percent from the previous week, a usual Saturday episode of the show, which drew 427,000 viewers. The show earned a 0.05 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, down 29 percent from the previous week's 0.07 rating.

Compared to the trailing four weeks average of 412,000 views, the episode was down 12 percent. As for the rating, with the trailing four weeks average sitting at 0.06, the episode was down 17 percent. Compared to the July 2025 average viewership of 328,000, however, "Collision's" July viewership this year was up 25 percent, at 412,000.

In addition to the debut of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in their native Detroit, ECW legend Rhino, as well as the Insane Clown Posse, also appeared on the show. Rhino Violent J, and Shaggy 2 Dope helped the Conglomeration with their ALS Ice Bucket challenge, doing the honors of dumping the ice, to support fellow AEW star Rebel.

Elsewhere on the show, The Demand successfully defended their AEW Trios Championships against The Rascalz and Kris Statlander bested Aurora Teves. The main event saw Will Ospreay defeat the Death Riders' Daniel Garcia, and he challenged Mark Davis to a Mexico City Street fight at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico" following the bout.