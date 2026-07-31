Motor City Machine Guns Arrive On AEW Collision, Announce They've Signed

After months of rumors of where they might end up, The Motor City Machine Guns are officially All Elite.

The July 30 episode of "AEW Collision" in Detroit, Michigan kicked off in style with the arrival of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who had just become free agents after their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE had expired. The former WWE Tag Team Champions addressed their hometown crowd, who were elated to see Sabin and Shelley arrive by chanting "Motor City" for several minutes.

Sabin grabbed the microphone and asked the Detroit crowd if they really thought that he and Shelley weren't going to show up, not just in AEW, but in their hometown. Both men let the crowd know that they have been proud to represent the city of Detroit for over two decades and are excited to finally be in AEW, where the best wrestle. Shelley rounded off the short opening segment by officially announcing that the Motor City Machine Guns have signed with AEW, with the "All Elite" graphic showing up on the big screens on the entrance ramp.

Shelley and Sabin had recently teased where they might land once they enter the free agency pool in a recent video, but many people, including sources in TNA, assumed that AEW would be their eventual landing place. However, this wasn't technically an AEW debut for the Motor City Machine Guns as they have featured in the company previously. They were a part of a trios match at AEW All Out 2022 where they teamed up with their long-time friend Jay Lethal to take on the team of FTR and Wardlow in a match they would end up losing.

Sabin and Shelley have won tag team gold in virtually every company they have worked for, holding titles in WWE, Ring of Honor, TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and various independent promotions. They will be looking to add some AEW gold to that collection in the near future.