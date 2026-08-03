AEW's Rebel Details Fight Against ALS

Since revealing her ALS diagnosis earlier this year, the wrestling world has flocked around AEW's Rebel. In the last few weeks alone, TNA paid tribute to her on their live broadcast of "Impact," WWE's Kevin Owens shouting her out following SummerSlam, and AEW announcing a special "Dynamite: Rebel Heart" event dedicated to her in September, all while many of their stars took the Ice Bucket challenge to raise money and bring awareness to ALS research. And on Monday afternoon, the promotion gave Rebel her own spotlight, releasing a video on YouTube featuring Rebel telling some of her life story.

"I'm just a good old girl from a small town in Oklahoma who never stepped going for her dreams," Rebel said. "They don't call me Rebel for nothing. I tried out for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders while I was still in high school, and I made the team. I went on to cheer for them for three years. And that's when I knew I could kick some ass. I was there at the very beginning of AEW. AEW has changed my life, and I will be forever grateful."

As clips of her AEW career, and AEW wrestlers taking part in the Ice Bucket challenge were shown in the background, Rebel detailed her battle with ALS, and her determination to keep fighting.

"I first started showing symptoms in late 2024, but I was not diagnosed until early 2026," Rebel said. "That is very common in ALS, and why it's so important to have research to find out why this is happening. In order to get research, we need funding. We need awareness, and that is why I feel compelled to fight, advocate, and pick up the torch from the people before me, like Eric Dane. I felt so honored that my family at AEW and I, we're going to make a difference. I feet like I can keep going. I've always stood up for myself, and now it's time for all of us to stand together."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription