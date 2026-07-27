AEW Announces Rebel Heart Show In Support Of ALS Research

In May, AEW's Rebel (Tanea Brooks) announced that she had been diagnosed with ALS. On Monday, AEW announced a special "Rebel Heart Dynamite" on September 9. The show will emanate from the Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia. Rebel is scheduled to make an appearance.

AEW is bringing you a special night of television this September: #AEWRebelHeart Dynamite, honoring AEW's @RebelTanea, who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026.#AEWRebelHeart: Dynamite will emanate from the @AkinsFordArena in Athens, GA, on Wednesday, September 9. pic.twitter.com/cXnJfaMyRd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

According to a press release from AEW, fans in attendance will receive a special limited edition Rebel trading card sheet from Upper Deck while supplies last. AEW will be making a donation from AEW "Rebel Heart Dynamite" to I AM ALS, an organization that Rebel is a spokesperson for. They will also make a donation to Team Gleason. The Akins Ford Arena is the community home of the University of Georgia's Regenerative Bioscience Center (RBC). Groundbreaking research for new ALS therapies along with the training of future scientific leaders is happening at the RBC.

Khan stated, "On behalf of everyone at All Elite Wrestling, we are proud to present AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite on September 9 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA. We look forward to honoring Rebel while also raising awareness and donations for two incredible organizations that are on the front lines of finding a cure for ALS and improving life for people affected by this terrible disease."

AEW is currently selling Rebel Heart t-shirts and bracelets with 100% of the proceeds benefiting I AM ALS and Team Gleason. Tony Khan had expressed the desire to bring back Fight for the Fallen to raise awareness and funding for ALS. The Ice Bucket Challenge has made a return and several AEW wrestlers have participated, including Rebel's onscreen client, Britt Baker. Fans are encouraged to join the fight as well.