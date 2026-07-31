TNA Impact 7/30/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

On the same night as the Conglomeration's ALS ice bucket challenge on "AEW Collision," featuring Rhino and the Insane Clown Posse, TNA also took time on its show to pay tribute to Rebel's battle with the disease – a reminder that some things truly are bigger than promotional borderlines.

Rebel revealed her terminal ALS diagnosis in May, spurring a return of the ice bucket challenge amongst her AEW colleagues. TNA didn't have anyone taking a splash but there was still a wholesome package highlighting her time with the company between 2013 and 2018.

It was sweet and a reminder of the kinship wrestling can yield. No matter where one finds themselves plying their trade, they become a part of the very fabric of the promotional canon and make a home in the fans' hearts for their dedication to entertaining. In a world that so often feels brutal and cold, it's moments like this that show the human spirit to come together and celebrate the bright sparks.

Rebel has been that for years. A true entertainer and, by all accounts, a beautiful human being. In one night, she was celebrated for her contributions two-fold. It doesn't matter where she works now. It only matters that she touched so many in her time in wrestling. And especially with the ongoing rifts and arguably petty grievances between the companies, that was all cast aside for something altogether larger.

It's heartwarming in a way that wrestling can never be. It's real life. It's someone's life. And I sincerely want nothing but the best for Rebel in this time, so keep the tributes, keep the celebration of her going.

Written by Max Everett