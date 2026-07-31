TNA Impact 7/30/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
We've made our way through another live episode of "TNA Impact," and by our standards, this show marked an improvement on the last stretch of installments. That doesn't mean it was perfect, though, and you'll find that our crew was able to pinpoint plenty of peaks and valleys.
In this opinion column, you'll find discussion regarding developments in the Knockouts TV Championship tournament, Wendy Choo's upcoming Knockouts title challenge, and TNA's decision to honor one of its former roster members who's currently battling an incurable illness. We didn't forget about the main event, either, so you'll find about that.
For a more detailed recap of tonight's episode, take a look at our "TNA Impact" July 30, 2026, results. Once you've made it through all six entries below, you can also feel free to share your own thoughts on the show in the comments section.
Hated: Leon Slater is challenging for the X-Division Championship... again
One of the most persistent problems in TNA on a weekly basis is that the company tends to deliver the same match over and over and over again. As tonight's show got started, it became clear that TNA was about to do it again. After the opening bout, they announced a rematch between Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship, which will mark the fourth time in the last year that these two have fought over this title.
Both are great performers, but I'm totally over the two men meeting one another in the ring since it's happened so many times in the past, and would really love to see TNA give someone new on the roster a shot at Alexander's X-Division Championship or another singles storyline for Alexander to take part in on top of the overarching System ones. There are no shortage of names on the roster to choose from who need something interesting to do, so there's not really any reason for TNA not to give someone else the opportunity.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Shout out to Rebel
On the same night as the Conglomeration's ALS ice bucket challenge on "AEW Collision," featuring Rhino and the Insane Clown Posse, TNA also took time on its show to pay tribute to Rebel's battle with the disease – a reminder that some things truly are bigger than promotional borderlines.
Rebel revealed her terminal ALS diagnosis in May, spurring a return of the ice bucket challenge amongst her AEW colleagues. TNA didn't have anyone taking a splash but there was still a wholesome package highlighting her time with the company between 2013 and 2018.
It was sweet and a reminder of the kinship wrestling can yield. No matter where one finds themselves plying their trade, they become a part of the very fabric of the promotional canon and make a home in the fans' hearts for their dedication to entertaining. In a world that so often feels brutal and cold, it's moments like this that show the human spirit to come together and celebrate the bright sparks.
Rebel has been that for years. A true entertainer and, by all accounts, a beautiful human being. In one night, she was celebrated for her contributions two-fold. It doesn't matter where she works now. It only matters that she touched so many in her time in wrestling. And especially with the ongoing rifts and arguably petty grievances between the companies, that was all cast aside for something altogether larger.
It's heartwarming in a way that wrestling can never be. It's real life. It's someone's life. And I sincerely want nothing but the best for Rebel in this time, so keep the tributes, keep the celebration of her going.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: What the Hail
TNA's partnership with WWE seemed to be at its weakest point, with only "WWE NXT" stars Arianna Grace and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo making cross-promotional appearances in recent months. The participation of Thea Hail from "NXT" and "WWE Evolve" star Wendy Choo in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament finally changed that.
That's partly why I'm surprised that Hail lost in her quarterfinals bout against Indi Hartwell tonight. Last week, Choo faced elimination when she and Elayna Black reached a time limit draw in the opening round, meaning Hail stood as the only WWE representative left in the tourney. With Hail now losing to Hartwell, though, WWE's presence in the championship picture has been eradicated.
I'm not saying that a WWE figure needed to become the inaugural Knockouts Television Champion, but ensuring that at least one of them went deep in the tournament leading to it would have definitely made things more interesting. Hail herself already has experience as a mid-card champion too (hello NXT Women's North American Championship), so why not advance her to at least the semi-finals? Hartwell, on the other hand, has made it clear that her sights are mainly set on the Knockouts World Championship. So wouldn't she, in theory, view the Knockouts Television Title as a downgrade then?
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Wendy Choo gets time to shine
As the saying goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. In Wendy Choo's case, she made a TNA Knockouts World Championship match, and I couldn't be more thrilled about it.
Last year, WWE relegated Choo, an in-ring veteran, to its "Evolve" brand. To an extent, I understand it, too. Choo has proven to be a dependable and knowledgeable performer in the ring, which makes her an ideal candidate to help the lesser-experienced talent improve. The fact that Choo has remained in one of WWE's developmental territories — whether it be "NXT" or "Evolve" — since 2019, though, is absurd.
That's why Choo's recent return to TNA came as a pleasant surprise. Even more pleasing was the follow-up after her initial appearance resulted in a KO Television Title tournament time limit draw and post-match attack from Xia Brookside.
Choo confronted Brookside on tonight's "Impact" with the claim that the reigning Knockouts World Champion was a coward based on her actions. Brookside, in turn, declared herself as the champion, with Choo insisting she prove it. No sooner did TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then make a title match between them official for next week.
I don't expect Choo to dethrone Brookside next week, but her back-to-back appearances on TNA programming do give me hope that her work will extend beyond WWE's developmental brands. It's about time that Wendy Choo, a woman who once made napping on wrestling TV something to root for, spreads her wings and truly shines.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: The lack of a Knockouts tag team fight
Tonight's match was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Knockouts Tag Team Championship bout.
Prior to the fight, I was quite curious on why Rosemary was nowhere in sight when she knew she had a title defense tonight. Was she sick? Traffic issues? What? When Allie said she would handle their title defense alone, I thought, "Good for you, Bunny! That's the spirit." But I blinked, and all I saw after that quick blink was Allie standing in the ring with her title in hand, and the bell ringing for her disqualification. What just happened here?
Last week, I unfortunately missed one of "Impact's" highest-rated episodes, and I was extremely disappointed. I was hoping that lightning would strike twice, especially with tonight's title matches. It did with the TNA International title fight, just not in the women's. And I was gutted.
I truly admire DemonXBunny. Heck, I don't mind the Elegance Brand. But I feel bad for all involved who worked hard to get to that contractual rematch, only for it to go kaput. Sure, this rematch is happening where you have to pay to see it on pay-per-view (sigh). But why couldn't it have been tonight?
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: A feel-good main event
I'll be honest: before last week, Jason Hotch was not on my radar as anything more than a background player in TNA. After tonight's main event – to paraphrase the great Shaquille O'Neal – Mr. Hotch, I owe you an apology, I wasn't really familiar with your game.
I found this International Championship match to be the most enjoyable thing on TNA TV in quite a while, possibly since the company debuted on AMC earlier this year. That's somewhat surprising, considering I wasn't a fan of how they set this match up on last week's show. It makes perfect sense for a member of the Order 4 to step up against Ali considering how he's acted, but the whole voting sub-plot didn't stick the landing.
Thankfully, once the bell rang, that didn't matter. With Hotch's wife and daughter watching from the front row, it became clear that one of two things was going to happen: we would be treated to a wholesome title win, or Ali would be attempting to generate a metric ton of heat by traumatizing a young child on live TV. In hindsight, it should've been clear from the start who was winning, but it's TNA – you never know.
Among the most satisfying elements of the match (along with an impressive superplex) was the way the apparent dissolution of Order 4 played out. Hotch wasn't the only member of the group fed up with Ali's leadership, as we saw Tasha Steelz and John Skyler prevent Ali from cheating, while the faction's most recent addition Mila Moore stuck by Ali's side.
In the end, this was a refreshing title change and it sets up a new face to become a prominent player in TNA, which is a very welcome development.
Written by Nick Miller