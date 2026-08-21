WWE Women's IC Champ Raquel Rodriguez Says She's Learned To Live With Skin Condition

Professional wrestlers are no strangers to injury, and unfortunately, lingering injuries that can follow them throughout their careers. Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez battles Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, not necessarily an injury, but an ongoing skin condition she has to manage while also traveling all throughout the year. On "Busted Open Radio," Rodriguez talked more about the condition, which causes rashes and swelling, and how she's learned to live with it.

"It's not like it's fully gone away," she said. "I have a couple of spots, a couple of rashes that pop up because of obvious reasons. It's my immune system that's being attacked, my histamine system. So, when I'm stressed or I'm not eating right or I'm not getting enough sleep, or I'm not in my natural environment, my skin tends to show me, 'Hey you need to bring it back. You need to calm down and you need to relax.' My skin has kind of been like my warning sign this past year. It's really made me listen to my body."

Rodriguez said it's made her make decisions late at night that will impact her positively the next day. She also don't drink alcohol as much anymore, especially on the road, as traveling is stressful enough on her body. She believes her condition has made her mentally stronger and more confident.

"I feel like I'm in such a good mindset, positively wise, that I'm just happy to be able to be in this position again," she said. "I'm so excited about every day that I get to go to Monday night 'Raw' and be Raquel Rodriguez and raise my hand up as your new Women's Intercontinental Champion."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.